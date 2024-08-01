Golden State Warriors curiously still haven't signed seven-foot stretch big
The Golden State Warriors had a busy month of July -- bringing in a number of players, saying goodbye to some veterans and leaving themselves with a 14-man roster and their allotted trio of two-way contracted players.
Yet there's one name curiously missing from the list of 17 players. After being taken by the Warriors with the 52nd overall pick in June's NBA Draft, there has been no confirmation of Quinten Post signing with the franchise.
What are the Golden State Warriors plans for Quinten Post after taking the seven-footer late in the second-round of this year's draft?
All indications strongly suggest Post be on the roster in some way, shape or form. The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported in early July that the Dutchman would occupy a two-way contract, only for the vacant spot to go to Daeqwon Plowden following some eye-catching performances in Summer League.
Post is 24-years-old and has already been presented at an introductory press conference -- this isn't a case of a late second-round pick being a draft-and-stash player who will go and bide his time overseas for a year or two. So what's the hold up?
With the Warriors up against the first tax apron and unable to sign Post or anyone else to the 15th roster spot, the most likely scenario is that he takes Reece Beekman's place on a two-way contract. Yet the question remains, if that were to eventuate why hasn't it happened already?
This is where the conspiracy theories come into play. Are the Warriors awaiting other potentially imminent roster moves in the form of a trade, most notably involving the Utah Jazz and a certain seven-foot forward?
Everyone acknowledges that if Golden State are to trade for Lauri Markkanen, it will almost assuredly be a deal where they send out more players than they bring back in. That could leave them with one or two extra roster spots available, and hopefully the financial capacity to sign a couple of more players to fill those positions.
Perhaps that's why there's been no confirmation of Post signing a two-way contract yet -- because the Warriors have promised him a standard guaranteed deal if a trade takes place. The franchise may need to sign a player to the cheapest possible contract of which Post would fit the bill as a late second-round pick. For context, Trayce Jackson-Davis made $1.1 million last season after being taken with the 57th pick in 2023.
Whatever the case, the lack of confirmed news or clarity is certainly interesting. Post returned from a minor injury to impress in the final two games of the Las Vegas Summer League, having averaged 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in a restricted 14.7 minutes per game.