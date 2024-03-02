12 Disastrous moves the Warriors wish they could undo
These Warriors' moves did not pan out and quickly became regrets.
By Tyler Watts
2. Jordan Poole’s extension
The Warriors drafted Poole with the 28th overall pick in the 2019 draft. Keldon Johnson, Nic Claxton, and Daniel Gafford were still on the board, but the Dubs wanted a scoring guard. The two-timeline plan was not a thing. Golden State had just lost in the NBA Finals and thought they would remain in contention.
Poole worked his way into the rotation and shined in his sixth-man role. He finished fourth in the Most Improved Player voting in 2022 and averaged over 20 points per game in 2023. Poole was producing stats, but was he making an impact on the floor?
The Warriors rewarded him with a four-year $140 million extension in 2022 that began in the 2023-24 season. Bob Myers helped the franchise become a dynasty, but this was one of his worst moves. Poole never lived up to that contract, and the Warriors' spending concerns had them looking to offload it after year one.
Golden State had to give up one first-round draft pick and a second-rounder to dump Poole’s contract on the Wizards. They got Chris Paul in return, but it was a risky deal. Poole’s stock has faded further in Washington, and his contract has become one of the worst in the league.