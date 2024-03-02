12 Disastrous moves the Warriors wish they could undo
These Warriors' moves did not pan out and quickly became regrets.
By Tyler Watts
1. Drafting James Wiseman
The Dubs were unexpectedly one of the worst teams in the NBA in 2020. After five straight trips to the finals, things fell apart. Kevin Durant left for Brooklyn. Klay Thompson missed the entire season with a torn ACL. Stephen Curry played in just five games, and Draymond Green only suited up for 43. The result was a 15-win season and a selection near the top of the draft.
Golden State had a unique opportunity to add a premier young talent to their aging core. The scouting process was unusual in 2020 because of the pandemic, but the draft was full of talent. Future stars Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Maxey, and Desmond Bane were all available. Edwards went number one overall, and Golden State appeared to be choosing between Ball and Wiseman.
The Warriors went for the big man and almost instantly regretted it. Wiseman played just 39 games during his rookie season and missed his entire second campaign with a knee injury. It was clear he would never become a star, so the Dubs dumped him in year three to get Gary Payton II back on their roster.
The Golden State Warriors have made some massive blunders since 2000, but none was bigger than missing on the James Wiseman draft pick. Every team makes mistakes, and the best teams learn from them. The Dubs will keep messing up, but can they stay in contention? Stay tuned to find out.