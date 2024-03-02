12 Disastrous moves the Warriors wish they could undo
These Warriors' moves did not pan out and quickly became regrets.
By Tyler Watts
11. Kelly Oubre trade
Oubre was traded twice in the same week in 2020. The Suns sent him to Oklahoma City in the Chris Paul deal, but the Thunder were quick to ship him to the Bay Area. Klay Thompson had just suffered a torn Achilles and was out for a second straight season. The Dubs did not want to waste another year of Stephen Curry’s prime, so they quickly hit the trade market to land the 6’7 wing.
He averaged over 18 points per game for the Suns, and the Dubs had high hopes as Klay’s replacement. Things never quite fit. Oubre needed the ball and to be a focal point, which was never going to happen when playing next to one of the greatest point guards of all-time.
The Warriors spent nearly $60 million to get Kelly Oubre on their roster between his salary and the tax penalties. They hoped it kept them in contention and gave them a new core piece who was just entering his prime. Instead, the Dubs won just 39 games and missed the playoffs. Oubre bolted for Charlotte in free agency after just one season and Golden State got zero return.
The Golden State Warriors only gave up two second-round draft picks to acquire him, but it was still disappointing the addition did not work out. The financial cost makes this even more disastrous, but credit to the front office for trying.