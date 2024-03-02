12 Disastrous moves the Warriors wish they could undo
These Warriors' moves did not pan out and quickly became regrets.
By Tyler Watts
8. Andrew Wiggins’ extension
Wiggins was the second-best player on the Warriors title team in 2022, so extending him was a no-brainer. The 6’7 wing had just made his first All-Star appearance and was entering his prime. His defense in the playoffs was key to the Dubs bringing home the championship, and it seemed like Wiggins was finally living up to his immense potential.
Extending Wiggins on a four-year $109 million contract meant massive luxury tax payments for the Dubs. It was viewed as a value contract at the moment, but things have quickly soured.
Wiggins played just 37 regular season games last season but shined in the postseason. Everyone hoped he’d fully bounce back in the 2023-24 campaign, but the 6’7 wing’s production has dipped mightily. He is averaging the fewest points, assists, steals, and minutes per game of his career.
Andrew Wiggins has never been consistent, but things have gotten worse in year one of that extension. The Warriors had him on the trade block before the deadline but did not find a taker. They may have to attach multiple draft picks to move off his contract. His extension has quickly become a disaster and will get worse if Golden State struggles to build a contender around Stephen Curry as he exits his prime.