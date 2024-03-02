12 Disastrous moves the Warriors wish they could undo
These Warriors' moves did not pan out and quickly became regrets.
By Tyler Watts
6. Adonal Foyle extension
The Warriors drafted Foyle with the eighth overall pick in 1997, and he became a strong rebounder and rim protector. The 6’10 big man was an occasional starter but averaged more than 25 minutes per game for an entire season just once in his career. The Dubs valued his contributions, but his extension got out of hand in 2004.
Golden State had not made the playoffs since 1994, but they agreed to a six-year $41.6 million contract with Foyle. It was a massive amount for a big man who struggled to stay healthy and had started just 141 of his 438 career games to that point.
Things quickly went from bad to worse as his shot-blocking and rebound numbers began to slide. The Warriors bought him out after he played just 9.9 minutes per game in 2007. He still had three years and over $29 million remaining on his contract. Golden State just did not have a role for him and realized the contract was a disaster from the start.
The Golden State Warriors are no strangers to overpaying big men, and it certainly cost them here. Foyle did play two more years in the NBA after leaving the Bay Area, but he was relegated to a small role off the bench. The Dubs certainly regretted giving him that contract in 2004.