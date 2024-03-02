12 Disastrous moves the Warriors wish they could undo
These Warriors' moves did not pan out and quickly became regrets.
By Tyler Watts
5. Drafting Patrick O’Bryant
The Warriors had the ninth pick in the 2006 NBA Draft and again tried to find a difference-making big man. O’Bryant averaged nearly three blocks per game for Bradley and won Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2006. The Dubs believed he would be an impactful big man in the NBA as they looked to snap a 12-year playoff drought.
The Warriors brought in Don Nelson in his first season. They failed to make the playoffs as O’Bryant barely played. During his two seasons in Golden State, he averaged 1.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 5.5 minutes per game. He played just 90 total NBA contests and was quickly out of the league.
It was not a fantastic draft for big men, but Paul Millsap was taken in the second round and became a four-time All-Star. The Dubs also passed on Rajon Rondo, Kyle Lowry, J.J. Redick, and P.J. Tucker to select O’Bryant. Some of those picks certainly would have changed the NBA landscape, but it was not meant to be as the Warriors wanted a big man.
The Dubs' draft woes are well-documented, but they swung and missed in free agency too. One of their worst signings was paying handsomely for a three-time NBA champion point guard.