12 Disastrous moves the Warriors wish they could undo
These Warriors' moves did not pan out and quickly became regrets.
By Tyler Watts
4. Signing Derek Fisher
The Warriors were looking for a boost in 2004 when they signed Fisher. They had missed the playoffs for 11 straight years but were coming off back-to-back seasons with 38 and 37 victories. Golden State thought adding a veteran playmaking guard might vault them back into the postseason.
Fisher had won three championships with the Lakers and was fresh off losing to the Detroit Pistons in the NBA Finals. He turned 30 just before his first season in Golden State but was eager to prove what he could do without Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. Fisher inked a six-year deal worth $37 million that the Warriors quickly regretted.
He lasted just two years in Golden State and played primarily as their backup point guard. Fisher did average a career-high 13.3 points per game in 2006, but the Warriors won just 34 games and missed the playoffs again. The 6’1 guard was traded to the Utah Jazz in 2006 as Golden State was eager to dump his contract.
Fisher helped Utah defeat the Warriors in the second round of the playoffs in 2007 and was a starter on two more championship teams with the Lakers. His stint in the Bay Area was mostly a disaster, and the Golden State Warriors certainly regretted signing him.