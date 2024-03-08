Golden State Warriors may have dodged a bullet with major Stephen Curry injury update
The Golden State Warriors may have dodged a bullet with Stephen Curry's ankle injury, with reports of a positive early prognosis for the two-time MVP.
Curry limped off the court with less than four minutes to play in Thursday's 125-122 loss to the Chicago Bulls, having appeared to turn his ankle on a drive towards the rim.
Golden State Warriors' superstar Stephen Curry isn't expected to miss much time after injuring his ankle against the Chicago Bulls
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday, Curry isn't expected to miss much time with a more accurate timeline to reveal itself as he responds to treatment over the coming days.
"Curry, who injured the ankle late in a Thursday night loss to the Chicago Bulls, underwent imaging on Friday and will now work to rehabilitate the injury during an absence that isn't expected to cost him many games, sources said."- Adrian Wojnarowski
The Warriors' next two games will come against the San Antonio Spurs starting at Chase Center on Saturday. They present as very winnable games even without Curry, with the Spurs holding a conference-worst 13-50 record.
Golden State will visit the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday for the first of three crucial matchups between the teams. The ninth-seed Warriors are currently 1.5 games behind the eight-seed Mavericks in the standings.
Another vitally important battle will take place next Saturday when Golden State visits Los Angeles to face the Lakers. The two teams have been flipping between the ninth and 10th spots over recent games, with the Warriors unable to take a stranglehold on the position in Thursday's game against the Bulls.
Veteran point-guard Chris Paul will take on extra responsibilities in Curry's absence, having only recently returned himself from a fractured hand that sidelined him for 21 games. The Warriors are 0-3 without Curry this season, and their performances over these next few games could well determine their standing at the end of the regular season.