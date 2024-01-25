Golden State Warriors' forward Draymond Green further penalized for on-court antics
The ramifications keep on coming for Draymond Green following multiple suspensions this season, with on-court misconduct forcing the Golden State Warriors' forward out of Team USA selection for this year's Olympics.
USA Basketball announced an initial 41-man squad for Paris 2024 on Tuesday, headed by LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. Green was a notable absentee from the group, inviting questions on how much his suspensions had played a part.
Draymond Green's on-court antics for the Golden State Warriors have ruled him out of the chance to win three-straight Olympic Gold Medals
On Wednesday, USA Basketball Executive Director Grant Hill confirmed Green's suspensions eliminated him from the process as the team looks to bounce back from a disappointing World Cup campaign in Asia last year.
"His contributions have been significant, and he is a real part of the legacy of this organization for his excellence. But I think just in lieu of sort of what's transpired this year, we made a decision to not have (Green) on this list with this particular point in time with the process."- Grant Hill on Draymond Green
The decision to omit Green is particularly fascinating given any decision almost assuredly involved Golden State head coach Steve Kerr who will again lead Team USA in Paris.
Green was a member of the last two Olympic Gold Medal winning teams in Rio and Tokyo, but will have to watch from home this time around. It will provide him the opportunity to prepare for next NBA season in the hopes of further repaying the faith shown by Golden State in recent times.
The former Defensive Player of the Year was first suspended for five games following a chokehold on Rudy Gobert, before his hit on Jusuf Nurkic warranted an indefinite suspension that resulted in a 16-game absence.
Curry is expected to make his Olympic debut and end a near 10-year hiatus from the national team, with veteran point-guard Chris Paul the only other Warrior named in the preliminary squad.
Golden State returned to the floor on Wednesday night following the death of beloved assistant coach Dejan Milojević, with Green having a significant impact in the 134-112 win over the Atlanta Hawks.
