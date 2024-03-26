4 Warriors who earned untouchable status this season
These Warriors earned the right to be untouchable in trade talks this summer.
By Tyler Watts
3. Draymond Green
Green has been the heart and soul of the Warriors dynasty, but there were questions about his future one year ago. Green was headed towards free agency with zero guarantees. He wanted to stay in the Bay Area, and the team hoped he would return. Ultimately, they worked out a four-year $100 million contract, but suitors were lining up to try to convince him to leave.
Green was twice suspended this season. It felt like the four-time All-Star may be headed toward disaster during the second one, but Green bounced back mightily and so did the Warriors. They were 18-21 and in danger of missing the postseason on the morning of Jan. 15. Green returned that night and the Dubs have gone 18-13 since. That winning percentage would put them in the mix of the race for sixth in the West and give them a shot at making the playoffs.
Since his return, Green is averaging 8.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.0 steal, and 1.0 block in 27.9 minutes per game. The 6’6 forward is making his 3-point attempts this season and playing more at the five. Golden State needs his versatility and playmaking if they want to return to the top of the conference standings.
Draymond Green is not going anywhere, and he helped the Warriors' next star breakout after an inconsistent first two seasons in the NBA.