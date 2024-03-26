4 Warriors who earned untouchable status this season
These Warriors earned the right to be untouchable in trade talks this summer.
By Tyler Watts
2. Jonathan Kuminga
The Warriors believed in Kuminga’s talent enough to select him seventh overall in 2021, but he struggled to get minutes in his first two seasons. The 6’8 forward was playing behind Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins. Still, fans were left wanting more, especially after he fell out of the team’s rotation in the playoffs in two straight years.
There were flashes, but Kuminga has finally put it all together. He struggled to get minutes and earn head coach Steve Kerr’s trust early in the season, but Green’s suspensions forced the Warriors to increase his minutes and touches. Kuminga took them and ran.
Over his last 33 games, the 21-year-old is averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 0.9 steals in 30.1 minutes per game. He has shot 54.5 percent from the field, 38.8 percent on his threes, and 78.0 percent from the free throw line. Those are star stats for a player barely old enough to drink alcohol in the United States.
Jonathan Kuminga becomes extension-eligible this summer, and the Golden State Warriors must work out a new contract. The 6’8 wing is the team’s next star and gives them hope as their current one begins to fade. The transition will come, but it is not happening yet.