4 Warriors who earned untouchable status this season
These Warriors earned the right to be untouchable in trade talks this summer.
By Tyler Watts
1. Stephen Curry
Curry is a transformative superstar. He changed the game of basketball, but throw out the four championships and nine All-NBA honors. The 36-year-old proved again why he is the Warriors' best player and untouchable in any trade discussion.
Curry averaged 26.8 points, 4.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 0.8 steals in 32.7 minutes per game this season. He shot over 40 percent from 3-point range and again leads the league in threes made. Curry made his tenth All-Star appearance and continues to prove his all-time great status.
The Warriors have him locked in for two seasons after this one, and Curry is not going anywhere. LeBron turns 40 later this year and remains elite. There is no telling how many years Curry has left as a superstar, but Golden State is eager to find out. He is the greatest shooter of all time and a future Hall of Famer. Can he lead the Warriors on another title chase? It is the only question left to answer.
The Golden State Warriors are gearing up for a difficult offseason. They hope to win two straight in the Play-In Tournament and make a playoff run first, but that appears unlikely. How will the Dubs upgrade their roster this summer? Stay tuned to find out.