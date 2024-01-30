Golden State Warriors fans need this Steph Curry bobblehead
Turn back the clocks to June 24, 2015 with the new, limited-edition Steph Curry bobblehead from FOCO. It features the Golden State Warriors star posed in front of the iconic Sports Illustrated cover.
This cover was printed after the Warriors won the NBA Championship in 2015, when they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.
Check out the limited-edition bobblehead below.
Steph Curry Golden State Warriors Splashdown Sports Illustrated Cover Bobblehead
Only 100 of these are being made. Once they're gone, they're gone. So get your pre-order in exclusively at FOCO. They will ship no later than July.
Below, you can find additional item details.
- Portrays Curry wearing his white gameday uniform, re-creating his famous Sports Illustrated cover
- Curry’s Sports Illustrated cover display on backdrop so you can immortalize that classic image
- Team logo display and Sports Illustrated logo displays on backdrop, in case there were any doubts where your allegiances lie
- Repeat Sports Illustrated logo display on reverse side of backdrop so you can show off the famous SI from all angles
- Team-colored base that will look great in your collection
- Team logo displays on top and front of base for a little extra team spirit
- Front name display so everyone knows who the face of your franchise is
- Handcrafted
- Hand painted
Don't wait. Order your Steph Curry bobblehead from FOCO today.
