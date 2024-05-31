7 Former Golden State Warriors the team can re-sign this summer
By Tyler Watts
6. Justin Holiday
Holiday went undrafted in 2011 after four years at the University of Washington. His first crack in the NBA came with the 76ers in 2013 before joining the Warriors in 2014. He only appeared in nine contests prior to his stint in the Bay Area, but his lone season with the Dubs jumpstarted his career.
Holiday averaged 4.3 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 0.7 steals in 11.1 minutes per game, but he fell out of the rotation in the playoffs as the Warriors won their first championship since 1975. Still, it was enough to give other teams interest.
The 6’6 wing has played for ten different franchises and has not won a championship since his lone season in the Bay Area. Holiday averaged 14.9 minutes per game for the Nuggets in 2024 and is a versatile veteran that contenders want at the end of their bench.
Justin Holiday is 35 years old and nearing the end of his career. He hopes to sign with a contender in free agency and take another crack at a deep playoff run. Golden State wants to win and could do worse than signing Holiday as a depth option on the wing. They cannot expect too much. His playing time will be limited, but contenders can never have too much wing depth.