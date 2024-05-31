7 Former Golden State Warriors the team can re-sign this summer
By Tyler Watts
5. JaVale McGee
McGee had a disastrous 2016 season with the Mavericks. He dealt with injuries and struggled to get minutes under head coach Rick Carlisle. There were questions about his NBA future before the Warriors signed him.
McGee was a reserve big man on two title teams before departing for a larger role and more money in Los Angeles. He averaged 5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks in 9.5 minutes per game during his two seasons in the Bay Area. He answered all the questions about his place in the league and has made over $22 million since leaving the Warriors.
Golden State has shown interest in the past but has never been able to bring McGee back. They need a five after Kevon Looney's play slipped last season. McGee has struggled to get consistent minutes in each of the last two years, but he could be a valuable third big man. The seven-footer has three rings and significant postseason experience in his 16 NBA seasons.
Do the Warriors show interest in the 36-year-old center? He will be looking for a minimum contract to play for a contender. If the Dubs want depth, there are worse options available. McGee has his warts but offers size, rebounding, and rim protection to go with his knowledge and experience.