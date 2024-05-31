7 Former Golden State Warriors the team can re-sign this summer
By Tyler Watts
4. Damion Lee
Lee went undrafted in 2016 after finishing his college career at Louisville. He spent an entire season in the G League before finally getting an opportunity with the Hawks. He parlayed that 15-game sample into a deal with the Warriors.
Lee continued to improve over his four years in the Bay Area. During the Warriors 2022 championship season, he averaged 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in 19.9 minutes per game. Lee became known as a sharpshooter, but he left the Dubs the following offseason.
The 6’5 guard wanted to get out of his brother-in-law’s shadow, so he signed with the Suns. Lee is married to Stephen Curry's sister. He shot 44.5 percent from 3-point range in 2023 and had a strong first season in Phoenix before missing the 2024 campaign with a knee injury.
Damion Lee has a $2.7 million player option, which he may accept after missing an entire season. The injury will limit his value if he elects for free agency, but teams are always searching for shooting.
Do the Warriors bring him back to add offensive punch off the bench? Do not be surprised to see Stephen Curry and company showing interest in the 31-year-old wing. Lee would have to fight for a role and accept a minimum contract, but it may be his best offer if he hits the open market.