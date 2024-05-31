7 Former Golden State Warriors the team can re-sign this summer
By Tyler Watts
2. D’Angelo Russell
Russell had an even shorter stay in Golden State. The Dubs sent Kevin Durant to Brooklyn in a sign-and-trade and got D-Lo in return. It was a chance to put a tradable salary on their books and add some talent. Russell was an All-Star in 2019, but he never quite fit with the Warriors.
He averaged 23.6 points, 6.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 0.9 steals in 32.1 minutes per game, but the Warriors went just 8-25 in his 33 contests with the franchise.
Golden State jumped at the chance to trade him for Andrew Wiggins and draft capital before the deadline. It was a massive move that spurred their 2022 championship. Wiggins struggled in 2024, but he was arguably their second-best player during that title run.
Russell has an $18 million player option for the 2024-25 season. He likely opts in but could look for more in free agency. The Lakers may want to increase his salary in hopes of using it as a trade chip.
Golden State is unlikely to land him, but stranger things have happened. If the Warriors decide to trade Chris Paul, Russell is not the craziest return target, especially if the Dubs think they need scoring punch. Consider it unlikely, but not impossible.