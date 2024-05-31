7 Former Golden State Warriors the team can re-sign this summer
By Tyler Watts
1. Kelly Oubre Jr.
Oubre’s first stint in Golden State did not go as planned. His shooting was subpar and he struggled to find his place in their system. The 6’7 wing still averaged 15.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.0 steal in 30.7 minutes per game, but the Dubs were 27-28 in his 55 games. Golden State missed the playoffs, and Oubre left for Charlotte in free agency.
The 28-year-old is fresh off a one-year minimum deal in Philadelphia where he averaged 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.1 steals in 30.2 minutes per game. Oubre helped the Sixers make the playoffs and will be searching for a larger deal in free agency.
The Warriors may consider bringing him back. They need scoring and wing help, especially if Klay Thompson departs in free agency. Oubre has improved in the three years since he left the Bay Area and may fit better with their current group. If Golden State can get him to buy in on the defensive end, he could be impactful on a team hungry to win.
Not every player fits on the Golden State Warriors, so do not be surprised to see Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office have interest in former players as they look to add more talent. It is a crucial offseason in the Bay Area, so stay tuned for all the latest.