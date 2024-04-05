5 former Warriors who would’ve turned Golden State into contenders this season
The Warriors miss these former players amid their struggles this season.
By Tyler Watts
3. Donte DiVincenzo
DiVincenzo was an absolute find for the Dubs in the 2022 offseason. He signed a two-year $9.2 million contract to play for Golden State. The Warriors were fresh off a championship, and the 6’4 guard wanted to be part of their dynasty. He shot nearly 40 percent from 3-point range and played a key bench role. DiVincenzo was arguably too good in the Bay Area.
He opted out of his second season, which left the Dubs with virtually no avenue to re-sign him. Golden State could only offer 120 percent of his salary because they did not own his Bird Rights. That limited the Warriors to a $5.4 million starting salary. Several teams were offering more, and DiVincenzo ultimately signed a four-year $46.8 million deal with the Knicks in free agency.
Rookie Brandin Podziemski has stepped nicely into DiVincenzo’s role and even offers some added rebounding. Teams can never have too many talented wings. The Warriors would have found minutes for the 27-year-old and would have been better for it. He could have covered for struggling players and offered high basketball IQ, shooting, and defense in any lineup.
The Golden State Warriors desperately wanted to keep Donte DiVincenzo, but that does not mean the front office always makes the right call. They were eager to part with this player, but he is having an outstanding season in Los Angeles.