5 former Warriors who would’ve turned Golden State into contenders this season
The Warriors miss these former players amid their struggles this season.
By Tyler Watts
1. Kevin Durant
Golden State wanted to keep KD after the 2019 finals loss, but he decided to leave in free agency. Durant helped the Warriors win two championships and make three trips to the NBA Finals. He nearly had a 50-40-90 season in the Bay Area, and the Warriors were virtually unstoppable with Durant healthy.
Keeping KD will be one of the great what-ifs in Warriors history. He missed the entire 2019-20 season recovering from a torn Achilles, but the Dubs would have been right back in the title mix in 2021. They won the championship in 2022 and could still be among the best teams in the league.
Durant headed to Brooklyn in free agency, but things did not work out with the Nets. He was traded to the Suns at the 2023 deadline, and their Big 3 has struggled this season. Durant made it clear he wanted to leave, but have things changed after his struggles over the last four seasons? The Warriors would welcome him back, and it may take another superstar to get them back in the title picture.
The Golden State Warriors hope to make a magical playoff run coming through the Play-In Tournament. A massive offseason lies ahead no matter their postseason fate, so stay tuned for all the latest.