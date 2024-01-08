Warriors' forward Draymond Green reveals retirement thought in silence-breaking podcast episode
Never one for half measures, Golden State Warriors' forward Draymond Green has provided an explosive podcast episode breaking his silence after his indefinite suspension from the league was lifted on Saturday.
Missing his 14th-straight game following an incident with Phoenix Suns' big man Jusuf Nurkic on December 12, Green returned to the Warrior bench as an onlooker in the team's 133-118 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.
Golden State Warriors' veteran Draymond Green has revealed he considered retirement in the wake of the indefinite suspension
Speaking publicly for the first time since the postgame of that Suns encounter, Green was candid in revealing the toll that his latest misconduct had taken on him. That included detailing a meeting between he and Adam Silver in which the 33-year-old says the NBA commissioner spoke him out of retirement.
"I told him, 'Adam this is too much for me. ... This is too much. It's all becoming too much for me -- and I'm going to retire, and Adam said, 'you're making a very rash decision and I won't let you do that.'"- Draymond Green
Green also stated how much he was crushed by criticism of Stephen Curry's leadership in the aftermath of the incident, having most notably come from analyst and TV personality Stephen A. Smith.
Some fans on social media have been critical of Green for being overdramatic, yet many have also been critical in the past for the four-time All-Star's inability to take accountability for his numerous unsportsmanlike acts.
Accountability was certainly on display from the outset of the return episode of 'The Draymond Green Show', with the former Defensive Player of the Year stating "I was wrong" while providing public apologies to friends, family and the Warriors organization, among others.
When you've built a reputation like Green has over the last dozen years, criticism is likely to follow regardless of which path you take. Regardless, it's more about Green's actions now than it is about words.
The former Defensive Player of the Year will continue to ramp up his training ahead of an expected return to the Warrior lineup at some point on the team's upcoming road-trip.