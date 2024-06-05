7 Free agents the Golden State Warriors should avoid at all costs
By Tyler Watts
6. Bol Bol
Bol has been hyped for years. Finding a 7’3 big man capable of draining a deep three, blocking a shot out of nowhere, and bringing the ball up the floor is virtually impossible. The flashes are impressive, but Bol’s overall game leaves his team wanting more.
He has played for three different franchises in the last three years, including spending the 2024 campaign in Phoenix. The Suns desperately needed depth, but Bol averaged just 5.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks in 10.9 minutes per game. He got off the bench for just 13 minutes in the playoffs and was a non-factor for most of the season.
His per-36 and advanced metrics jump off the screen but struggle to account for his lack of basketball IQ and impact on winning. The Dubs demoted Kevon Looney and Dario Saric this season, so there is zero playing time for Bol Bol. The 24-year-old big man should continue to improve, but he does not fit on a veteran team hoping to make a deep playoff run.
Bol will likely find a minimum contract from a franchise that believes in his potential. Golden State has not been shy about trying to add young big men, but Trayce Jackson-Davis filled that need. The Dubs do not have minutes available, and Bol needs them to continue his development.