7 Free agents the Golden State Warriors should avoid at all costs

4. Buddy Hield
Heild is headed towards free agency. He wanted more than the Pacers were willing to offer, so the 6’4 sharpshooter was traded to Philadelphia at the deadline. Things did not go as planned with the 76ers, which likely puts Hield on the move again this summer.
He made $19.8 million this season and wants more in his next deal. Finding it won’t be easy. Hield played just 25.7 minutes per game during the regular season and dipped under 13 in the playoffs. It was his first time qualifying for the postseason in his eight-year NBA career, and Hield scored just two points in the first five games before exploding for 20 in the decisive Game 6.
Teams are always searching for shooting. Someone will step up and sign Buddy Hield using their mid-level exception. If the Warriors remain over the second tax apron, they cannot use that exception. Signing with a contender could put Hield all the way down to a minimum contract.
Hield is a strong shooter and scorer but struggles on defense. Golden State needs a wing-stopper with Klay Thompson aging and Andrew Wiggins taking a step back. The last thing they want to add is a score-first shooter. The Warriors would be better off playing Moses Moody more, even if Buddy Love is willing to accept a minimum contract.