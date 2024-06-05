7 Free agents the Golden State Warriors should avoid at all costs
By Tyler Watts
3. Kelly Oubre Jr.
Oubre Jr. was one of the best minimum signings last summer. He averaged 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.1 steals in 30.2 minutes per game. The 6’7 wing played a key role in helping the 76ers make the playoffs, and he rarely left the floor in the opening-round series against the Knicks.
Oubre Jr. will be searching for more than the minimum, but he could not find it last summer after averaging over 20 points per game for the Hornets. The 28-year-old is in his prime, and Philadelphia wants him back, but who they can add will matter. Daryl Morey desires a third star and finding one may limit the Sixers’ spending.
Warriors fans have already seen this movie. Oubre Jr. averaged 15.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.0 steal in 30.7 minutes per game, but left after one season. Golden State missed the playoffs, despite finishing six games over .500. Oubre struggled to find his place in the Warriors' motion offense and never quite fit. Why would the Dubs go back to that?
Golden State needs talent, but they could play Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody in the role that Kelly Oubre Jr. would fill. Give the minutes to their young talent over re-signing a player who did not fit just four years ago.