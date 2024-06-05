7 Free agents the Golden State Warriors should avoid at all costs
By Tyler Watts
2. Russell Westbrook
Westbrook may stick with the Clippers this offseason and much will depend on the state of their roster. He has a $3.9 million player option with a June 29 deadline. Acquiring James Harden forced Westbrook to the bench, but Harden is a free agent this summer. The Clippers hope to re-sign the Beard and Paul George, which could force Westbrook to move on.
His resume speaks for itself. Westbrook is a nine-time All-Star, former MVP, and future Hall of Famer. He made the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team and is one of the best to ever do it, but there is zero fit in the Bay Area.
He needs the ball in his hands to be at his best and cannot consistently knock down jumpers. The 35-year-old commits a high volume of turnovers and is a subpar defender. Westbrook needs the right players around him to thrive, and that lineup does not exist in Golden State.
Russell Westbrook has a decision to make. Does he stay home in Los Angeles or test the market in free agency? The Golden State Warriors should stay far away, but the future Hall of Famer may be impactful in the right situation. Expect him to explore his options and find a strong fit moving forward.