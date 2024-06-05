7 Free agents the Golden State Warriors should avoid at all costs
By Tyler Watts
1. Gordon Hayward
There were rumblings of the Warriors interest in Hayward before the trade deadline. The Hornets were eager to dump his expiring contract, and Golden State needed a shakeup. Ultimately, the Thunder swooped in and acquired him for three role players and two second-round draft picks. It felt like a bargain, but Hayward’s production fell off.
The 34-year-old averaged just 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 17.2 minutes per game. Things got worse in the playoffs. The Thunder secured the top seed in the Western Conference, but Hayward played over ten minutes in a game just once. He did not leave the bench in the final three games against Dallas as the Thunder lost in six.
What does Hayward have left in the tank? He has not played in more than 52 games in a season since 2019, and there was a hesitancy to shoot by the end of his Thunder tenure. The former All-Star has not been the same player since his devastating injury in Boston, and it is fair to question what he can offer a contender moving forward.
The Golden State Warriors should avoid Gordon Hayward this summer. The last thing they need is a veteran wing demanding playing time, but struggling on the floor. Let their young talent play and develop them into core pieces.
The Dubs need upgrades and should look to add some on minimum deals in free agency. They should search for the next Derrick Jones Jr. or Luke Kornet while avoiding over-the-hill veterans who will clog up their roster.