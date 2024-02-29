Golden State Warriors hoping to avenge woeful result last time out at MSG
The Golden State Warriors will be hoping to continue their six-game road winning-streak when they visit Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks on Thursday.
A 25-6 run late in the third-quarter spurred a comfortable win for the Warriors over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, but the Knicks are sure to present a far more challenging task given their 35-24 record so far this season.
The Golden State Warriors' most recent memory of Madison Square Garden was nothing short of an absolute disaster
Golden State's hopes of victory have been dealt a blow with confirmation starting small-forward Andrew Wiggins will miss a second-straight game due to personal reasons. It does provide another opportunity for Moses Moody, with the third-year wing having made four threes in place of Wiggins on Tuesday.
Despite Wiggins' absence, the Warriors' injury list still looks far better than that of the Knicks. Starters Julius Randle, O.G. Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson continue to be sidelined by injury, while star guard Jalen Brunson is also questionable with a neck issue.
Injuries have begun to catch up to the Knicks who are just 3-7 over their last 10 games. However, they remain firmly entrenched in the Eastern Conference playoff picture thanks to ranking top 10 in both offense and defense.
Golden State will be aiming for a far better performance than what they produced in the corresponding matchup in New York last season. In a December 20 game without Stephen Curry, the Warriors suffered a humiliating 132-94 defeat to a Knicks team that had won seven games in a row.
The 38-point loss was Golden State's second largest of the season, with now ex-guard Jordan Poole leading the team in scoring with 26 points. Five New York players scored at least 15 points against a Warrior outfit featuring James Wiseman, Ty Jerome, Anthony Lamb, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins.
Golden State are far better placed this time around, having won 11 of their past 14 games. They'll also have Curry on this occasion, with the two-time MVP looking to find some form after shooting less than 36% from the floor and only 27.6% from three-point range over his last five games.
Curry has a reasonable record against the Knicks, having made a name for himself with a 54-point game at MSG in 2013. More recently, the 35-year-old has five 30-point games in his last 10 appearances against New York.
A win would continue the Warriors' push towards a top eight spot in the Western Conference. They currently sit ninth, 2.5 games back from the Sacramento Kings and three games back from the Dallas Mavericks.