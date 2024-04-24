4 Warriors who increased their trade value this season
These Warriors increased their value with unexpected production this season.
By Tyler Watts
3. Trayce Jackson-Davis
The Warriors bought the second-to-last pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and selected Jackson-Davis out of Indiana. Nobody expected the 6’9 big man to play this season, especially in Golden State. The Dubs had their eyes on contending and playing a rookie is usually not conducive to winning games. They had veterans in front of him, but it did not matter.
TJD outplayed Kevon Looney and Dario Saric to jump into the rotation. Since securing a consistent role in mid-February, the 24-year-old averaged 9.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 blocks in 21.5 minutes per game. Golden State needed some rim protection and defense, so they turned to Jackson-Davis.
He is an older and more experienced rookie. It has certainly helped his transition, but nobody expected him to be starting crucial games in his first year on a team that has won four championships in the last ten years.
Trayce Jackson-Davis would be a first-round pick if there was a 2023 re-draft. Every team would love to have a backup big man capable of rebounding and protecting the rim like TJD. He continues to improve, but do not expect him to leave the Bay Area anytime soon. The Dubs certainly got a steal in the second round.