4 Warriors who increased their trade value this season
These Warriors increased their value with unexpected production this season.
By Tyler Watts
1. Jonathan Kuminga
There was plenty of turmoil early in the season when Kuminga was playing limited minutes. He wanted more run, and there was talk of trade demands. It never came to that. Kerr began playing him more in December, and Kuminga broke out.
Over a 50-game stretch, the 21-year-old averaged 18.4 points, 5.5 rebounds. 2.6 assists, and 0.8 steals in 29.0 minutes per game. The Warriors needed another scorer, and Kuminga has delivered. He dealt with injuries over the final month of the regular season, but it did not impact his long-term potential.
The Warriors still believe Kuminga can become a star. The seventh overall pick in 2021 is coming into his own and still has plenty of room to grow. He has solidified himself as a key rotation piece and now it is all about adding to his game.
Teams were not shy about calling when Jonathan Kuminga was playing a limited role. They hoped to buy low, but that won’t happen. His value took a massive leap this season. Expect Kuminga to get a hefty extension before the 2024-25 campaign and to be in the Bay Area for years to come.
The Golden State Warriors had a disappointing season and massive questions lie ahead. They have some young talent to mix with their veterans, but can the Dubs get back into title contention? Stay tuned to find out.