Golden State Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga's concerning comment despite career-best form
Jonathan Kuminga is enjoying career-best best form right now, with the third-year forward having recorded at least 20 points in each of his past six games, including the best two scoring nights of his NBA life.
The 21-year-old was re-inserted into the starting lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, finishing with another 22 points and nine rebounds in a career-high 43 minutes during the 145-144 double overtime loss.
Despite career-best form, recent comments suggest Jonathan Kuminga still isn't 100% comfortable at the Golden State Warriors
Ever since the indefinite suspension of fellow forward Draymond Green, Kuminga has earned greater opportunity in the Golden State rotation. Even since Green's return four games ago, the former seventh overall pick has averaged 32.8 minutes (inflated by Saturday's double overtime yet still notable).
Yet Kuminga's playing time has still been a storyline this season, most notably after a January 4 game against the Denver Nuggets which brought a report that he'd "lost faith" in head coach Steve Kerr.
While he moved to squash his reported frustration later that day, Kuminga admitted to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes on Friday that he remains 'nervous' about his time on the floor with Golden State.
"It feels great. Obviously, I'm still a little nervous because I'm still younger on the team where if you lose the ball sometimes, you might come out. Just deciding what I need to do and thinking faster and making faster plays."- Jonathan Kuminga
That's a concerning comment if you're a Warrior fan, and also acts as a reflection of the frustration many have had on Kerr's treatment of his young players. The good news is that things are starting to shift, with Kuminga notably more aggressive during this recent stretch.
The other reason for optimism is the thought of where Kuminga can get too if he's not yet completely comfortable. If he's putting up these type of star-level numbers over the last six games, imagine what he'll do once those nerves dissipate.
The reality is that Kuminga may have emerged into Golden State's third-best player behind Stephen Curry and Green, and a player of that stature shouldn't have to be concerned about mistakes impacting their playing time.