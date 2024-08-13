Golden State Warriors land 3x All-Star in captivating new trade proposal
Having missed out on Paul George and Lauri Markkanen, and with no interest in Brandon Ingram or Zach LaVine, it's difficult to see how the Golden State Warriors can get their hands on an All-Star calibre player over the remainder of the offseason.
That won't stop hypothetical scenarios being suggested though, particularly if they give Stephen Curry the requisite offensive support most believe the 36-year-old needs heading into next season.
A recent trade proposal sees the Golden State Warriors flip Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody in a three-team deal for Khris Middleton
As part of a trio of three-team trade ideas proposed on Monday, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report believes the Warriors could orchestrate a deal that sends Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody to the Portland Trail Blazers, Jerami Grant to the Milwaukee Bucks, and Khris Middleton to the Bay.
Middleton's shooting, passing and overall versatility make him a strong fit in Golden State, and the Warriors should be thrilled to get off Wiggins' contract," Swartz wrote.
It's a captivating proposal that makes plenty of sense, though is also highly dependant on Middleton's health after a pair of injury-plagued seasons and arthroscopic surgery on both ankles this offseason. Golden State desperately need more shot-creation alongside Curry, something Middleton could provide even in a more diminished state than his last All-Star season in 2022.
The 33-year-old has averaged just 15.1 points in each of the past two years, but remained efficient last season where he shot 49.3% from the floor and 38.1% from three-point range. Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence during the playoffs provided a greater indication of what Middleton could still do, with the 3x All-Star posting 24.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists across their six-game first-round series loss to the Indiana Pacers.
From a Bucks standpoint, they could probably do with more athleticism and a greater defensive presence to complement Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, while Grant doesn't have nearly the same injury concerns that Middleton now does entering his 13th NBA season.
It may be more difficult to envisage the Trail Blazers accepting this deal, particularly without some level of draft compensation. Perhaps they really want to get off the remaining four years of Grant's deal, or place huge value on Moody's unrealized potential, but neither may be worth taking on the remainder of Wiggins' contract.
The trade would also bring risk for the Warriors given Middleton is still owed $65 million over the next two years, but perhaps they could talk themselves into it once the appropriate medical assessments were completed.