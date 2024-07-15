Latest Lauri Markkanen trade rumors leave Warriors with only one logical option
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors want to upgrade their roster after losing Klay Thompson and Chris Paul. They have done well by adding in free agency. Golden State picked up three rotation pieces but is not satisfied. The Dubs want to build a title contender around Stephen Curry and have their sights set on adding another All-Star.
Fans have heard the Lauri Markkanen rumors. The All-Star forward is entering the final season of his contract and expects a massive raise. Utah is rebuilding and has to figure out if they can create a contender around him. The Jazz's best option may be to move, especially if they can get a massive haul for the 27-year-old.
Shams Charania dropped his latest rumors (subscription required), including sharing what Danny Ainge and the Jazz want for Markkanen. If Shams is right, the Dubs have just one option.
Warriors cannot give up all their young talent and draft capital for Lauri Markkanen
Golden State wants Markkanen and is willing to pay for the All-Star. Charania shared that the Warriors were willing to offer Moses Moody and a massive draft capital haul, but the Jazz counted by asking for Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Moody, and draft picks.
The Dubs cannot give up two young starters plus a third rotation piece and draft capital for Markkanen. The All-Star is set to make $18.0 million this season, and Golden State cannot extend him off that number. Utah can renegotiate-and-extend because they have cap space. If the Warriors trade for Markkanen, he will become a free agent in the summer of 2025 and Golden State must offer a maximum contract to keep him.
If they meet Ainge’s asking price, the Dubs would not have a contending roster. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Markkanen would be a strong top three, but Golden State would have to rely on Andrew Wiggins to bounce back with new additions De’Anthony Melton and Buddy Hield playing key roles on the wings. They would certainly be thin in those spots if an injury hit.
Beyond that, the Warriors would have an aging roster with little flexibility. Markkanen and Melton would be the only options in their primes. Things could certainly go off the rails quickly with five of their ten rotation players in their 30s. Trayce Jackson-Davis would be the only young improving talent left in the Bay Area.
The Golden State Warriors need another star to compete in the loaded Western Conference, but they cannot trade every young asset they have to land one. Utah wants too much, which means the Dubs' only option is to walk away.