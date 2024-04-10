Golden State Warriors make history in shocking night of NBA action
A 14-game NBA slate on Tuesday was always going to produce some storylines, but few could have expected the history-making night that was bookended by the Golden State Warriors' astonishing three-point shooting against the Los Angeles Lakers.
In the first of the two nationally televised games, the Boston Celtics became the first team in NBA history to not register a free-throw attempt in their visit to Milwaukee. In fact, the Bucks took just two attempts themselves, resulting in the fewest free-throws for any game since 1983.
The Golden State Warriors made history with their 26 made threes against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena
While the free-throws (or lack thereof) in the Bucks-Celtics game bordered on shocking, the Warriors added to the historic night as the franchise piled on the threes in their 134-120 win over the Lakers.
Their 26 made threes wasn't a record, nor was it even a franchise record (they've made 27 twice), but no team in NBA history has shot more efficiently from beyond the arc than Golden State did on Tuesday.
According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, the Warriors' 63.4% from three-point range was the best single-game percentage of any team to take at least 40 three-point attempts in NBA history. For context, teams have attempted 40 threes a combined 3400 times.
Draymond Green characterized Golden State's evening by going 5-of-5 from deep in the first-half -- the first time he'd made five threes in an NBA game since 2017. Stephen Curry went 6-of-6 from beyond the arc and Klay Thompson 5-of-10, while Brandin Podziemski and Gary Payton II combined to go 5-of-6 off the bench.
Speaking post-game, head coach Steve Kerr acknowledged his team didn't even play that well despite the historic night where they poured in 134 points and dished out 37 assists.
"I didn't feel we played that well, but we made a million threes so the ball was going in. I didn't think we were sharp, lot of possessions where we weren't quite locked in...To shoot 63% from three, that's crazy. "- Steve Kerr
The 14-point win brought the tenth-seed Warriors within half a game of the ninth-seed Lakers, while the Sacramento Kings loss in Oklahoma City means Golden State are just one game back from them for the eighth-seed.
