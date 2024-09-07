Moses Moody decision will have massive impact on the next gen Warriors
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors enter a pivotal season. They won 46 games but missed the playoffs in the crowded Western Conference in 2024. Klay Thompson departed in free agency, and the franchise faces several questions.
Stephen Curry proved he remains elite at the Olympics, but the Dubs may have too much depth around him. They were unsuccessful in trading it for a star this offseason. A lack of top-end talent is far from the Warriors' only issue. Jonathan Kuminga is extension-eligible and wants a massive deal. Golden State must sort all that out and more.
The less talked about extension is with Moses Moody. The 14th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft has struggled to get significant minutes in his first three NBA seasons but has shown flashes. The Warriors face a crucial decision, and the result will shake up their next core.
Warriors must play Moses Moody more or trade him
Moody is set to make just $5.8 million this season, but his salary will certainly increase on his second deal. The 22-year-old figures to ask for an extension in the mid-level exception range, which would more than double his annual salary.
If Golden State declines, Moody will become a restricted free agent next summer. Some team will offer him that bag. The Warriors could match, but that likely further sours their relationship with the player.
Moody has never played more than 17.5 minutes per game for a full season. The Dubs have talent and depth on the wing, but they do not want to pay a 20-minute per game player more than $12 million per year.
Regardless of his contract status, head coach Steve Kerr must play Moses Moody more. The 6’6 wing is a career 36.2 percent 3-point shooter with defensive versatility. It is time to find out if they have a key piece of their core or if it is time to move. It won’t be easy with Golden State’s depth, but it is now or never.
If Moody is playing 15-to-20 minutes per game, it is time to trade the 22-year-old wing and let him spread his wings elsewhere. He could blossom into a 3-and-D option every team covets, but it won’t happen sitting on the bench in the Bay Area.
The Dubs drafted Moody in the lottery to make him a key piece of their post-Stephen Curry core. It could still happen if the franchise is willing to pay and play the 6’6 wing more. Role players help superstars win championships. Moody is ready for a larger opportunity but has been unable to find it on the Warriors.
The future is now for the Golden State Warriors. They will keep searching for blockbuster trades and must decide how much two key young talents are worth moving forward. The pressure is on Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office to get things right. If not, it could be a lengthy rebuild in the Bay Area after Stephen Curry retires. Nobody wants that, and it may be closer than anyone wants to admit.