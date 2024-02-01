5 Warriors most likely to be traded before the deadline
The Warriors could trade these players before the Feb. 8 deadline.
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors are facing the end of their dynasty. They are four games under .500 and currently 12th in the Western Conference. The Warriors would miss the postseason entirely if the season ended today and would be paying a massive luxury tax bill. They cannot do both, which makes the Dubs a team to watch ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline.
Golden State needs multiple pieces to contend for a championship. Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have disappointed. The Warriors need them to play better and to improve their scoring, defense, and overall punch if they are going to make a playoff run.
Who could the Dubs trade before the deadline? Is Klay Thompson truly available? The Warriors need to move out talent if they plan on making deals, and these five players could have new homes by Feb. 8.
5. Jonathan Kuminga
Kuminga is finally getting consistent minutes and has scored 20-plus points in seven straight games. The 21-year-old is showing everyone why he was the seventh overall pick in 2021 and the best is still yet to come. Kuminga could be a key piece of the Warriors' next core, but he needs consistent playing time to continue his development.
If Golden State decides to make a blockbuster move before the deadline, Kuminga is likely sent out in the deal. Teams are excited by his potential and believe the 6’8 forward can become a two-way force in the right situation.
There were Kuminga trade rumblings earlier this season, but he did his best to downplay things. It is unlikely he wants out now, but teams will certainly be eager to try to pry him from Golden State. The Warriors are only trading him for a star, which seems unlikely given the available talent and the team’s current spending.
Jonathan Kuminga is not the only young Warrior who will generate trade calls before Feb. 8.
