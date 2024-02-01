5 Warriors most likely to be traded before the deadline
The Warriors could trade these players before the Feb. 8 deadline.
By Tyler Watts
4. Moses Moody
Moody is still waiting for his opportunity to fully break out. He was part of the Warriors playoff rotation in 2023 but played more than 20 minutes just twice in 12 contests. This season, he is averaging a career-high 18.0 minutes each night, but has been unable to lock down a larger role.
The 21-year-old has plenty of room to grow and will interest several teams. Finding a 6’6 wing who is an above-league-average shooter is not easy. Add in his defensive potential and advanced metrics and teams will be excited about acquiring him.
Moody becomes a restricted free agent in the summer of 2025 and could be had on a reasonable extension this fall. The Golden State Warriors want to keep him. He allows them to keep their spending in check and have a valuable rotation piece on a rookie deal.
If the Dubs decide to upgrade, the opposing team could demand Moses Moody in return, especially if Golden State is unwilling to trade Jonathan Kuminga. Teams will want a young talent with draft capital if they are giving up a key rotation piece right now. The Warriors may avoid giving up Moody and Kuminga by adding more draft picks, but that won’t be easy if they plan on making a significant upgrade.