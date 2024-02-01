5 Warriors most likely to be traded before the deadline
The Warriors could trade these players before the Feb. 8 deadline.
By Tyler Watts
3. Klay Thompson
The Warriors have been unable to work out an extension with Thompson, who is in the final year of his contract. He is making $43.2 million this season. Thompson is one of the all-time great shooters, but his defense and scoring have slipped this season. The 33-year-old can still put up a vintage performance, but he is no longer the five-time All-Star.
The Warriors are taking calls on Klay. Trading him would end their dynasty. Golden State is not dealing Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green appears safe after signing a four-year contract in the 2023 offseason. They want to keep Thompson too, but only if they can get him to take less money and the team is still winning. Both are massive question marks at this moment.
It still seems unfathomable that the Warriors would trade Klay Thompson. He has been such a key part of their four championships, but Golden State faces several difficult decisions in the months ahead. Those start now, and Thompson could be wearing a different uniform after the deadline.
He is not the only high-profile Warrior on the trade block. They could trade another crucial piece of their 2022 title team as they look to cut their tax bill.