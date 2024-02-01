5 Warriors most likely to be traded before the deadline
The Warriors could trade these players before the Feb. 8 deadline.
By Tyler Watts
1. Chris Paul
The Warriors acquired CP3 in the Jordan Poole salary dump. The 38-year-old is one of the best point guards of all time, but he is well past his prime. There were always questions about his fit in Golden State, but having a $30.8 million expiring contract gives them flexibility at the deadline to make moves.
Paul is out with a hand injury and won't play again before the trade deadline. The 12-time All-Star is averaging the fewest minutes, points, and assists per game in his career. Golden State would love to trade him for an upgrade before the deadline, but are they willing to pay someone else for multiple years? It would need to make them a contender and that move appears unlikely at this writing.
Chris Paul is the most likely Warrior to be traded. They could deal his expiring contract for an upgrade or just free his salary from their books. Golden State will have options, and Mike Dunleavy must choose correctly if they plan on getting back into the playoff race this season.
The Golden State Warriors will be active and aggressive before the Feb. 8 trade deadline. Do they pull off a blockbuster move or just add on the edges? Stay tuned because there promises to be rumors and fireworks.