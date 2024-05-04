7 Most likely Warriors to be traded during 2024 offseason
These Warriors may no longer call Golden State home.
By Tyler Watts
6. Brandin Podziemski
The Warriors do not want to trade Podz. The 6’5 guard was fantastic as a rookie. Nobody expected the 19th overall pick to be in their rotation or playing a key role, but Podziemski was too good to keep out. He had eight rebounds and was plus-15 in his first NBA game. The first time he got over 30 minutes, Podz went for 23 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. After that game, he never left the rotation.
The 21-year-old averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 0.8 steals in 26.6 minutes per game. He shot 38.5 percent from 3-point range and made an impact on both ends of the floor. Podziemski is a role player, but one every team in the NBA would love to have.
If the Warriors plan on making a blockbuster trade, they will have to give up young talent with draft picks and salary filler. They are unlikely to send Jonathan Kuminga packing after his third-year leap. Their other young players are likely on the table in the right move, and opposing teams will prioritize Podz.
Consider this one unlikely, but not impossible. Mike Dunleavy and the Warriors front office will explore multiple avenues. Expect every name on their roster to come up, but it would take a star return to get Brandin Podziemski out of the Bay Area.