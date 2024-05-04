7 Most likely Warriors to be traded during 2024 offseason
These Warriors may no longer call Golden State home.
By Tyler Watts
5. Kevon Looney
Looney played a crucial role during three championship runs in Golden State. He was a reserve in 2018 and a starter in 2022. Looney did not see a postseason minute but was part of their 2017 championship team too after being drafted 30th overall in 2015.
The 6’9 big man never misses a game. He played in 289 straight, including the playoffs, before falling out of the rotation for a stretch this year. The Dubs went smaller and were playing Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis over Looney. Over the final 41 games, Looney averaged just 11.1 minutes and appeared in 33 contests.
If the Warriors want to duck under the luxury tax, they will be forced to trim payroll. Paying $8 million for 12 minutes per game seems a bit steep. Looney is a proven veteran big man capable of helping his team in the right role. He may have some value to a franchise searching for a center.
Looney has just one year left on his deal, so he could be thrown into a larger trade to make the math work. Head coach Steve Kerr has often praised the 28-year-old big man. The Dubs value his leadership, but they need more on-court production at that salary, especially as they attempt to get their finances in order.