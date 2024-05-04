7 Most likely Warriors to be traded during 2024 offseason
These Warriors may no longer call Golden State home.
By Tyler Watts
3. Moses Moody
It is decision time on what to do with Moody. He is extension-eligible before the upcoming season. If the two sides cannot work out a deal, the 6’6 wing will become a restricted free agent in the summer of 2025. Golden State has to pay him or trade him. They want to get value in return and could lose him for nothing if he reaches free agency.
The 21-year-old continues to improve but has not locked down a consistent role. If the Warriors plan on keeping him long-term, they need to find a place for him. Moody averaged 8.1 points and 3.0 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game this season, but he played over 30 minutes just twice and was under nine 11 times. He also missed 16 contests. His playing time was all over the map and things remain unclear.
Moody has untapped potential. He was the final lottery pick in 2021 and is younger than several players who will be selected in the 2024 NBA Draft. Does he blossom into the 3-and-D wing every team covets? Golden State has not given him enough opportunities to find out.
Klay Thompson is a free agent, and Andrew Wiggins is on the trade block. If both return next season, Moody should be traded. He needs playing time and it just won’t come in the Bay Area behind those two.