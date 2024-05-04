7 Most likely Warriors to be traded during 2024 offseason
These Warriors may no longer call Golden State home.
By Tyler Watts
2. Klay Thompson
The Warriors want to bring Thompson back. He is one of the greatest shooters in NBA history and played a crucial role in Golden State winning four championships. They want him to be a Warrior for life, but finding a new contract that works for both sides may prove difficult.
The Dubs offered him an extension, but it was a significant pay cut for Thompson. He is no longer a max player. How much less is Thompson willing to take to stay in the Bay Area? There will be significant offers in free agency. If he wants to maximize his earnings, Klay likely departs. It is all about what the future Hall of Famer wants.
The Warriors cannot sign-and-trade him and receive players back in the deal if they remain over the first tax apron under the new CBA. If he decides to leave, Golden State may be able to get a draft pick or two, but it won’t be much. The Dubs need him back if they plan on contending.
The Warriors cannot watch him leave with zero return. If they can't re-sign him, they should try to get anything in return in a sign-and-trade. Thompson’s uncertain free agency puts him near the top of this list, but there is one veteran who stands out as the player they must trade if the Dubs want to get back into contention.