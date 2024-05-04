7 Most likely Warriors to be traded during 2024 offseason
These Warriors may no longer call Golden State home.
By Tyler Watts
1. Chris Paul
CP3 has a fully non-guaranteed $30 million salary for next season. It becomes guaranteed on June 28, and the Warriors have decisions to make. The 39-year-old point guard is well past his prime, but can still play an impactful role. Trading Paul as the salary-matcher for a meaningful upgrade is Golden State’s best shot at contending next season.
Several rebuilding teams would welcome CP3 as a leader and veteran presence if the future Hall of Famer is willing to play that role. His 2020 season in Oklahoma City served as that, and the Thunder surprisingly made the playoffs. The wins may not come, but Paul can have a massive impact on young talent.
The Warriors need a floor spacing and perimeter defense. Could they trade Chris Paul for an elite 3-and-D wing or a scoring two-guard capable of locking up the opposition’s lead ball-handler? Finding the right fit won’t be easy, but it is their clearest path.
The Golden State Warriors face a crucial offseason that will alter the direction of their franchise. Do they go all-in for one last run or trim their payroll? Mike Dunleavy Jr. and their front office face several difficult decisions. What is next in Golden State? Stay tuned to find out.