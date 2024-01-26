4 No-brainer trades Warriors should make before the deadline
The Warriors desperately need to make a trade before the Feb. 8 deadline.
By Tyler Watts
3. See if Bruce Brown can lift the Warriors
Brown may not save the Dubs. He proved last season he could play a key role on a championship team, but he is not a lights-out scorer or primary playmaker. The 6’4 guard defends multiple positions, makes plays, rebounds, and can sink open looks. It would certainly help, especially as head coach Steve Kerr searches for trusted options in his postseason rotation.
Brown signed with the Pacers in the offseason but was just traded to Toronto in the Pascal Siakam deal. The Raptors are clearly rebuilding, and the 27-year-old could be dealt again before the deadline. Golden State should try to send Andrew Wiggins home and acquire Brown.
The Warriors have a negative 18 net rating with Wiggins on the floor this season. He has been one of the worst players in the league by several advanced metrics, so just clearing the remainder of his contract off their books would be a massive win for Golden State.
If the Warriors can also get an upgrade that would be gigantic. Bruce Brown could play a key role as a defender, floor spacer, and playmaker similar to the one Wiggins filled during their 2022 championship run. They would be losing some size, which is significant for an already small team, but this trade may improve their mix just enough to get the Dubs climbing back up the standings.