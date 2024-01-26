4 No-brainer trades Warriors should make before the deadline
The Warriors desperately need to make a trade before the Feb. 8 deadline.
By Tyler Watts
2. Remake Warriors defense
The Warriors sit 24th in defensive rating, and the Pacers are the only playoff team that ranks worse so far this season. No team is a serious title threat with a bottom-ten defense. Golden State’s veterans have all shown slippage on that end of the floor, and their young talent has not been able to lift them.
They need size and versatility if the Dubs are going to remake their defense. Could they get an All-Defense candidate and a versatile 6’7 forward capable of scoring 20 points per game in the same move? Matisse Thybulle and Jerami Grant are both on the rebuilding Blazers and could be available for the right price.
For this trade to happen, the Blazers would need to believe in an Andrew Wiggins bounceback and that Jonathan Kuminga can blossom into a key starter. The 21-year-old could become a key part of their young core, and Portland could flip Wiggins if he returns to form in the second half of the season.
Jerami Grant played a key role in the Nuggets making the conference finals in 2020. He would have more opportunities to score in the Bay Area and could be a versatile weapon in their five-out lineups. Thybulle would be called upon to get stops and sink open jumpers. Both could make massive impacts on the Warriors.
The Golden State Warriors could use Andrew Wiggins, Chris Paul, their young players, and draft capital to make a star trade. They may instead opt for multiple moves like acquiring Jerami Grant and Bruce Brown. If they want another top-end talent, the place to look might be in Atlanta.