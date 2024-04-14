Golden State Warriors' Play-In opponent confirmed after final day of regular season
The Golden State Warriors will travel to Sacramento for a 9/10 Play-In Tournament matchup with the Kings on Tuesday after a rather uneventful final day of the NBA regular season.
The Warriors' chances of moving up from tenth in the Western Conference standings evaporated quickly, with the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers each recording blowout wins to secure their final position.
The Golden State Warriors claimed a 123-116 win over the Utah Jazz, but it was all about resting key players for Steve Kerr
With Golden State's hope of moving up to the eighth-seed faint at best, Steve Kerr chose to rest Stephen Curry and Draymond Green from Sunday's game against the Utah Jazz. Klay Thompson made up for the absence of his veteran teammates, recording a game-high 25 points on 6-of-12 shooting from three-point range.
Andrew Wiggins added an efficient 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting, but some hot shooting from the Jazz saw them overcome a double-digit first-half deficit to take the lead early in the third-quarter.
Yet the final result quickly became futile as the Kings and Lakers each built big leads by the same stage, leading Kerr to pulling the plug in resting all of his core players which included less than 20 minutes for the scorching hot Thompson.
Golden State still managed to finish the regular season on a positive note, with some of the team's younger players showing some strong signs in the fourth-quarter as they held on to a seven-point victory.
Brazilian forward Gui Santos tied his career-high with 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting to go with five rebounds, while Lester Quinones added 12 points and three assists in 17 second-half minutes.
The Warriors shot 47.9% from the floor but it was their ball security (only nine turnovers) that aided victory, having taken five more field-goal attempts while also taking seven more free-throw attempts than the Jazz.
Kerr's decision to rest Curry and Green ultimately proved the right call given Golden State couldn't move up regardless, with the pair earning a needed break after playing heavy minutes in Friday's loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Warriors will now face the Kings after the teams tied the season-series 2-2, including a 1-1 split in Sacramento. The winner will face the loser of the Pelicans and Lakers who will once again meet in New Orleans following Los Angeles 124-108 victory on Sunday.