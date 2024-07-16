Every Golden State Warriors player competing in the 2024 Olympic Games
List of Every Golden State Warriors Player Participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics
While there's over three months until the NBA regular season tips off again, fans will be able to get their basketball fix at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games where some of the world's best players will take to the hardwood in eye of a Gold Medal.
The 2024 Olympics will take place from July 27 to August 10, with the FIBA competition involving 12 teams across three groups. Each team will play three round-robin games with the top two from each group, and the two best third-placed teams, qualifying for the quarter-finals where the knockout stages begin.
NBA players will headline almost every national roster, providing them another opportunity to add to their individial legacies within a team enviroment. Take Carmelo Anthony, for example, who never tasted the ultimate success in the NBA, but who made a name for himself on the international stage with a record three Gold Medals.
The Warriors have a number of players who have represented their country at the Olympic level, so let's have a look at those who will take part at Paris 2024.
Warriors Overview
The Golden State Warriors have been one of the most dominant teams in the NBA across the past decade, winning four championships (2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022) and having made the Finals on a further two occasions.
Founded in 1946 as the Philadelphia Warriors, the franchise has won seven NBA championships and has been home to a number of legendary players headlined by Wilt Chamberlain, Nate Thurmond, Rick Barry, Chris Mullin and most recently Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
List of Warriors Olympians by Country
Notable Absentees
The Warriors have a couple of representatives at the Olympics, but it could have easily been a few more. Starting small forward Andrew Wiggins was initially part of Canada's 20-man squad, only for he and Golden State to mutually agree that he wouldn't participate due to injury.
Recently signed sharpshooter Buddy Hield narrowly missed the Olympics after the Bahamas, coached by Warrior assistant Chris DeMarco, lost to Spain in the final of the Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournament. Usman Garuba, a member of Golden State's 2023-24 roster is in the Spanish squad, but the 6'8" big man is currently classified as an unrestricted free agent having not re-signed with the Warriors or elsewhere this offseason.
USA
Stephen Curry
Golden State superstar Stephen Curry will compete in his first Olympics, having not represented Team USA since the FIBA World Cup in 2014. The 2x NBA MVP is arguably one of the two faces of the squad alongside fellow legendary veteran LeBron James.
Steve Kerr (Coach)
Warrior head coach Steve Kerr will lead Team USA in Paris. It will be the 4x NBA championship-winning coach's second time in charge of his country at a major FIBA event, with the team having finished fourth at the 2023 World Cup.
Brazil
Gui Santos
22-year-old forward Gui Santos will make his Olympic debut with Brazil after helping the team to a win over Latvia in the final of their Olympic Qualifying Tournament. Santos made 23 appearances for the Warriors in his rookie season, averaging 3.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 8.3 minutes per game.
Have any Warriors won an Olympic medal?
Both Curry and Santos will make their Olympic debuts hoping to become the latest Warrior players to win a Gold Medal. Current Golden State forward Draymond Green was part of the Team USA squad that won Gold at Tokyo 2020 (actually in 2021 due to COVID), while he was also part of the triumphant 2016 squad alongside then Warrior teammates Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant*.
*Durant had not yet played an official game for the Warriors before the 2016 Olympics, having signed with the franchise in free agency a month prior.
Along with Green, Thompson and Durant, Golden State legend Chris Mullin has also won an Olympic Gold Medal as part of the 1992 "Dream Team" in Barcelona that defeated Croatia in the final.