6 Players the Warriors might replace Andrew Wiggins with by the trade deadline
By Tyler Watts
5. Bruce Brown
The Raptors brought Brown back on a $23 million expiring contract. The 6’4 guard was acquired in the Pascal Siakam trade, but Toronto is rebuilding around Scottie Barnes. There will certainly be more rumors. Toronto is waiting for the right return, but dealing him should be a priority before the deadline if they don’t plan to sign him to a long-term deal.
The 28-year-old played a key role in the Nuggets winning the championship in 2023. He is a stout defender capable of filling multiple roles. Brown could set screens for Stephen Curry or give them another off-ball cutter to finish inside.
The Pacers paid Brown handsomely in the 2023 offseason because they knew he would have trade value and help them win. Several contenders could have interest before the deadline, especially with his expiring contract. The Raptors asking price will come down and some team will eventually bite.
Will it be the Dubs? Brown struggled last season to replicate the impact he made in Denver. It would be a risky move, but Golden State may decide trading Andrew Wiggins is their only option if his struggles continue. The franchise could certainly do worse than adding Bruce Brown, especially if they believe they have a serious shot to contend.