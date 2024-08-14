6 Players the Warriors might replace Andrew Wiggins with by the trade deadline
By Tyler Watts
4. Bogdan Bogdanovic
The 6’5 wing is no stranger to trade rumors. He was dealt in 2016 and was nearly signed-and-traded in 2020 before going to Atlanta.
Bogdanovic is an offensive weapon. He shot over 40 percent from 3-point range in two of the last four seasons and his skill set could pop more playing next to Stephen Curry in the Bay Area.
The Hawks traded Dejounte Murray this offseason and hope to make additional moves before the deadline. Clint Capela and De’Andre Hunter are at the center of their rumors, but Bogdanovic’s standing may depend on the readiness of number one overall pick Zaccharie Risarcher. If they want the rookie to play 30-plus minutes every night, it may be tough to find 30 for their sixth man.
Bogdanovic finished fifth in the Sixth Man of the Year voting in 2024. He could be an outstanding floor spacer and bucket-getter for Golden State. The Warriors need to replace Klay’s 18 points per game and had just Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins average over 10 points per game last season behind Stephen Curry. The Dubs need another scorer to compete with the top teams.
There would be questions about his defense and his fit in the rotation. The Golden State Warriors have depth and may struggle to integrate Bogdan Bogdanovic on the fly. If their offense is struggling behind Curry, this trade could quickly become appealing if the Hawks are willing to move the veteran.